ATKINS, Judith Gayle Judith Gayle Atkins, born September 30, 1952 passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 8, 2020. She was a resident of A.G. Rhodes Community-Wellness-Care in Marietta, Georgia where she had been residing since March of 2019. Judith was born in Atlanta, Georgia, one of 3 children of the late Patricia Caldwell Atkins and Dr. Timon Mayo Atkins. Judith was a graduate of Dykes High School and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and graduated from the Medical College of Georgia receiving her B.S. Degree in Dental Hygiene. Judith was a very personable, skilled professional and worked in the offices of a number of prominent dentists in the Atlanta area where she practiced for over 15 years. Judith also pursued her love of art, using the medium of chalk and watercolor to create beautiful pieces for family and friends. She was an accomplished fiber artist making hooked rugs and original needlepoint canvases and was an avid writer using poetry and short stories as outlets to express her feelings. She traveled widely and continued this pursuit until her declining health became too much for her ongoing love of the next adventure. Judith is survived by her husband Duane George Cannon of Cumming, Georgia, her father Dr. Timon Mayo Atkins who resides in Johns Creek, Georgia, her older brother Timon (Tim) Hayden Atkins who resides in Longwood, Florida and her younger sister Janet Patricia Atkins and her husband Tarleton H. Watkins II of Boston, Massachusetts and Bristol, Rhode Island and her nephew Tarleton H. Watkins III of Washington, DC. Burial will be private.



