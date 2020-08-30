Judith Brooks

BROOKS (MOHR), Judith "Judy" June 19, 1941 - Aug. 17, 2020 Judith (Judy) Mohr Brooks, age 79 of Roswell, GA passed away at her home on Monday, August 17 after a brief illness. Judy was born in Detroit, MI to late Edward J. and Lillian C. Mohr and she spent the majority of her life in the Atlanta metro area of Georgia. Judy graduated from Redford High School in Detroit and Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC where she earned a degree in teaching. Judy taught middle school in Language Arts then went on to earn a MA in Gerontology at Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA. Judy enjoyed a long career in Real Estate where she became a member of the Million Dollar Club and obtained her Brokers license. For the past many years, she was an Associate Broker for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Buckhead. Judy's kind heart and great Real Estate knowledge helped her to enable many families to achieve the American Dream of home ownership, while helping communities she worked in to get issues resolved. Her work with local governments helped those communities become a better place to live. Judy was also a huge dog lover and worked with many rescue organizations, specializing in Maltese rescue and making lifetime home adoptions for them. Judy loved being outdoors and was especially gifted in the rooting of many gardenia species and other plants that she lovingly gave to many of her friends. She was most happy spending many hours playing in the dirt, photographing her flowers and and taking care of her Maltese fur babies. Judy is survived by her sister, Nancy, brother-in-law, Danny Meador, Jr., and nephew, Rett of Johnson City, TN. She leaves behind her dear friends Mary Ann Vismor and Val Jean Wright along with many, many close friends and her beloved dogs. Per her request, there will be no funeral services. However, a life celebration will be planned for a later date in the Fall.



