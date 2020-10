Judith Frazier

Judith Ann Frazier, age 82 of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN.She was the daughter of the late Robert and Amanda McCoy Netherton. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Shellie Frazier. Surviving was her daughter Donna Frazier, Townsend, DE; Lisa (Jeff) Bunce, Lilburn, GA; son, Jeff Frazier, Stone Mountain, GA; sister, Mary Tunison, IN; brother, Jim Netherton, Las Vegas, NV; Ted (Ruth) Netherton, Tom (Pat) Netherton, TX; John Netherton, IN and 6 grandchildren.She was a retired accountant for Safeco Insurance Company.Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 at Floral Hills Memory Garden.