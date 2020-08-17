1/1
Judith Garber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARBER, Judith Judith (Judy) Goldberg Garber, 74, died peacefully at her home on August 14, 2020. Born and raised in Atlanta, Judy was proud to be true native of the city. She graduated from Grady High School, worked at Coca-Cola, the Omni, Rich's, Delta, and, finally Casino Junket Clubs, where she was able to travel and gamble, all at the same time. Though she moved to Boca Raton, FL, a few years ago, she continued to take care of her most favorite clients. She spent time with her friends, played cards and PickleBall, and spoiled her little dog, Ace. Judy is predeceased by her parents, A. Ervin and Esther Goldberg, as well as her sister, Cheryl Goldberg Andrews. She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Garber and Susie (Mike) Whittington, grandchildren Jonathan, Eric, Samantha and Kaitlyn; her younger brother, Martin (Cydney) Goldberg, as well as her nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held on Monday, August 17, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
Arlington Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved