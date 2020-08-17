Judith Garber

GARBER, Judith Judith (Judy) Goldberg Garber, 74, died peacefully at her home on August 14, 2020. Born and raised in Atlanta, Judy was proud to be true native of the city. She graduated from Grady High School, worked at Coca-Cola, the Omni, Rich's, Delta, and, finally Casino Junket Clubs, where she was able to travel and gamble, all at the same time. Though she moved to Boca Raton, FL, a few years ago, she continued to take care of her most favorite clients. She spent time with her friends, played cards and PickleBall, and spoiled her little dog, Ace. Judy is predeceased by her parents, A. Ervin and Esther Goldberg, as well as her sister, Cheryl Goldberg Andrews. She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Garber and Susie (Mike) Whittington, grandchildren Jonathan, Eric, Samantha and Kaitlyn; her younger brother, Martin (Cydney) Goldberg, as well as her nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held on Monday, August 17, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



