HAGEBAK, Judith Eve "Judy" Judith Eve (Judy) Mertz Hagebak. Judy passed away on 25th of March 2019 in Roseville, California. Born on December 31st. 1943 in Muskegon, Michigan, she is survived by her son Cory Hula and granddaughter Claire Marie Hula. Also by two brothers, Stephen Mertz and Thomas McClure, along with numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother Virgene McClure, father Robert Mertz and brother James Mertz. Judy was raised in Michigan, graduated from Michigan State and spent 40 years in Atlanta, where she received her MBA from Georgia State. She retired in 2011, and moved to Roseville, California to be near her son and granddaughter. She devoted her career to serving the elderly and disabled, working in both public and private sectors. During her career, she was proud to serve as Executive Director of the DeKalb Community Council on Aging, as Director of Georgia's Division of Ageing Services, and Director of Long Term Care for Georgia Medicaid, as well as being a Director of ResCare HomeCare. She requested no services or funeral but a Celebration of Life, which will be held at 5 p.m. on April the 8th at WestPark Community Retreat in Roseville. She wished for no flowers and asked that any donations be made on her behalf to local humane societies and s. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019