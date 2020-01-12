|
|
CLARKSON (HULL), Judith Eileen Judith Eileen Hull Clarkson passed away peacefully on the evening of January 5th, 2020, at her daughter's home in Greenbrae, CA. Born in Chicago on August 2nd, 1931, she spent her early childhood in Havana, Cuba, where her father managed an office of the Retail Credit Co. Her adolescence and adult life was spent in the American South, living in Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and finally, in Atlanta, GA, where she lived for over sixty years. She had a graceful, Southern style, charming everyone with her smart conversation and engaging manner, her adorable Georgia dialect, and her dazzling smile. But she could also be a steel magnolia, tough as nails, but always in the kindest, gentlest manner. And add to all this a wonderfully disarming sense of humor: She loved to laugh! Judy attended Duke University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, and shared her love for her alma mater with her daughter, also a Duke alum. She was a sports enthusiast, especially for Georgia Tech and Duke basketball, rarely missing a game her entire life. After graduating, she worked as a teacher and achieved her goal of saving enough money to take her parents on a trip to Europe. Her desire to travel and have the most exciting job possible brought her to Delta Airlines, where she worked as a stewardess based in Atlanta. It was there that friends introduced her to the love of her life, Lee Massey Clarkson, Jr., and they were married in 1962. She was a loving stepmother to Mary (until her untimely death in 1972) and mother to Susan, born in 1963. When her daughter entered high school, she returned to school and earned her Master's degree in Library Science from Georgia State University. She then worked as the librarian at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian School, where she fostered a love of literature in children while forging lifelong friendships with the teachers. She gracefully persevered through Massey's unexpected death in 1988 and never remarried. She took trips around the world, visiting Nepal with her daughter, Egypt with her friends, and China with her sister, among many other destinations. Judy was an astute observer of history and contemporary society, and she was extremely well informed about current events. She became more politically active in her later years. A strong advocate for peace, justice, and social equality, she proudly sported a "war is not the answer" bumper sticker on her car. An active member of her History Club and a wonderful friend to many, she enjoyed a busy, independent life in Atlanta, and over time, became "bi-coastal," making frequent trips to stay with her daughter's family in Marin County, just north of San Francisco. It was there that she assumed the greatest role in her life: Grandmother Extraordinaire. She was completely devoted to her two grandchildren, Carly and John, and she visited them many times each year to see Carly act in plays, John play basketball and music, and share in every holiday season. Adored by all from coast to coast, "Grandmama Judy" was a wonderful listener and a beautiful style icon with a sharp mind and a shining personality. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Steve Van Liere; her grandchildren Carly and John Van Liere; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and John Gilbert; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Jones; and 13 nieces and nephews (and their children), whom she adored. A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 2 PM in the Plaza Room at the Plaza Towers in Buckhead, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Canine Assistants, The ACLU, The Captain Planet Foundation, or to any charitable organization that resonates with the donor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020