Judith Rich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICH, Judith L. Judith L. Rich, 75, of Roswell, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 with her children at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Fred W. Rich. She is survived by her three loving children, and their spouses, Jeffrey (Candace), Halley (Ben), Kim (Howie), as well as her ten grandchildren who each adored their devoted Grammy. Judy was a member and volunteer at Temple Emanu-El of Atlanta, as well as a participant in many programs at Chabad of North Fulton. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving, devoted and kind spirit, with a tireless zest for life. Her smile was endless, and she brought joy to all who knew her. May she rest in peace and be comforted by the mourners in Tzion and Jerusalem. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved