Judith Rich

RICH, Judith L. Judith L. Rich, 75, of Roswell, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 with her children at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Fred W. Rich. She is survived by her three loving children, and their spouses, Jeffrey (Candace), Halley (Ben), Kim (Howie), as well as her ten grandchildren who each adored their devoted Grammy. Judy was a member and volunteer at Temple Emanu-El of Atlanta, as well as a participant in many programs at Chabad of North Fulton. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving, devoted and kind spirit, with a tireless zest for life. Her smile was endless, and she brought joy to all who knew her. May she rest in peace and be comforted by the mourners in Tzion and Jerusalem. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



