GRIFFIN, Judy Marlene Loving wife and friend, Judy Griffin of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on May 2, 2019 after a year long, hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Judy was born in Detroit, MI, and spent most of her career in the music industry where she met her husband of 18 years, Louis Newman. An avid animal lover, Judy rescued many dogs and cats during her lifetime. She was a bright light in this world who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Louis, dogs Butchie and Manny, and many friends who loved her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Judy Griffin Newman fund at Paws Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 11, 2019