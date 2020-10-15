1/
Judy Locklier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCKLIER, Judy Judy Locklier, 81, of Columbia, SC, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born in Dothan, AL, she was the daughter of the late James and Marion Woods. Judy lived with strong faith and was loving to everyone in her life. Her home was always full of joy and wonderful food. She is survived by sons Bobby, Randy and Richard Locklier; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Haley, William, Meghan, Jackson and Tyler. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husband, Bobby C. Locklier, Sr. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Sunrise Chapel in Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A committal service will follow in Arlington Memorial Park. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington, SC and Sandy Springs Chapel of Sandy Springs, GA are assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com or www.sandyspringschapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4042558511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandy Springs Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved