PARKER, Judy Sikes Judy Sikes Parker, 71, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt passed away on April 28 after a long and courageous battle with illness that her body could not overcome. She was preceded in death by her father Don Sikes, brother Grady Sikes and brother-in-law Phil Parker. Judy was born in Atlanta on November 30, 1947 at Piedmont Hospital. She was an active member of Gordon Street Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, and formed a folk musical group with her friends. She graduated from Southwest High School in Atlanta. While there she performed in numerous drama club plays. Judy and Rick Parker were married in 1968. The Parkers began their life together in El Paso, Texas where they were stationed during his service in the Army. Their son Kevin was born in Atlanta in 1972. They moved to Ohio in 1975. Judy became one of the first female branch managers at Broadview Savings and Loan. Judy continued her college education in accounting at Cleveland State University while working as an auditor for the IRS and teaching Jazzercise classes. Rick's career took them overseas and they lived in Melbourne and later Sydney, Australia as well as Singapore. They enjoyed extensive travel throughout Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America. While in Australia, Judy served as president of the American Women's Organization which benefited the Royal Children's Hospital. During Judy's presidency they were able to purchase one of Australia's first burn beds for children. This organization also provided a forum to support U.S. expatriate families' cultural transitions. While in Singapore and later New York, Judy managed a portfolio of executive properties in Atlanta. After returning to Atlanta, Judy's greatest joy was sharing her home with her family and hosting their gatherings. Judy is survived by her husband Rick, her mother Betty Jean Sikes, son Kevin (Kathy) Parker, granddaughters Samantha, Paige and Shea; sister Linda Johnson, sisters-in-law Brenda Sikes and Anne Parker, aunt Barbara Haig, cousin Donna (Art) Meares, as well as numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews that will all miss her dearly. Visitation will begin at 11 am, Thursday, May 2nd, followed by a noon memorial service at the Abbey Chapel at Westview Cemetery. A private family interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Cottage School, Memo: Philip Parker Scholarship for the Arts, 700 Grimes Bridge Road. Roswell, GA 30075. For details: www.sandyspringschapel.com