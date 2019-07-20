|
PERRY, Judy Judy Perry, age 73, of Doraville, GA, passed away, Friday, July 19, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends, that same day from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Judy graduated from Chamblee High School and had a long career at Towers Perrin in accounting. She loved gardening; especially daisies and sunflowers. She was known to enjoy shopping and spending time doing arts and crafts. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary Camp; husbands, Bobby Scott and Jim Perry. Judy is survived by sister, Kathy Ewing (Alan); nieces, Kim Gordon, Kerri Callihan, Krystal Wilkins and families; step children, John Perry, Gina Livecche, Tina Cellers, Laurie Fountain and families. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 20, 2019