SCOGGINS, Judy With profound sadness we announce the passing of Judy Woodliff Scoggins, age 75, our beloved and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born July 20, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia to Benjamin and Doris Woodliff. One of Judy's greatest joys was to share the love of Jesus with others. She had a faithfulness to our Lord and savior that is an example to all of us. She was truly a servant of the Lord and served others through discipleship, the power of prayer and by sharing her love of the scriptures from the Holy Bible with many. Her life was a living example of one of her many favorite bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Judy is survived by her husband Bill Scoggins, her four sons Terry, Tommy, Billy and Timothy, and her daughter in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren; plus many wonderful and true friends. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Adam Hilderbrandt officiating. Interment will follow in Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13th from 5:30pm-8:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Flowers or memorial donations in Judy's name to the Murphy Harpst Children's Center are welcome. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 12, 2019