Jules Aaronson

AARONSON, Jules Joseph On the evening of June 15, 2020 Jules Joseph Aaronson passed away after a short illness in Atlanta, Georgia surrounded by family members. J.J. had just turned 92 in May. Jules was born in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, New York in 1928 and attended Erasmus High School followed by Cornell University where he obtained an undergraduate degree in Arts and Sciences (1949) and Masters in Business Administration (1950). He served his country during the Korean Conflict rising to the grade of Captain in the Army. After his military service he moved with his new wife Joan Phyllis Brodsky from Brooklyn to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they raised their three sons. Late in his business career he and Joan moved to Atlanta, Georgia and eventually retired first to West Palm Beach, Florida before moving back together to Atlanta. Jules personified the character in one of singer Frank Sinatra's most famous songs "My Way." There was little during his 92 years on Earth that was not done as he saw it should be done. He was both larger than life and privately caring to all of his family, friends and business associates. Jules is survived by his three sons Glenn, Richard and Andrew along with their three wives Suzanne, Tara and Julie, ten grandchildren and his longtime devoted caregiver Rayone. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999



