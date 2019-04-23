|
|
BUTLER, Julia Ann Julia Ann Butler, age 72, of Decatur, GA. passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Julia had many interest but her favorite were reading, history and politics. Her passion and love were teaching and volunteering. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Salem Bible Church, located at 2283 Baker Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Will be laid to rest after service at Westview Cemetery, located at 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Julia is preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Julia Bell Holmes. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 46 years, Arnold Butler; son, Arnold Ray Butler; daughter, Ursula Butler Reynolds (Jomo); brother, Cleveland Holmes; grandchildren, Blake Reynolds, Fletcher Reynolds and Poet Butler. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2019