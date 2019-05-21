Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia LUMPKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann LUMPKIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julia Ann LUMPKIN Obituary
LUMPKIN, Julia Ann Celebration of Life Services for Julia Ann Lumpkin, of Stone Mountain, will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019; 11:00 A.M. at the Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Emeritus J.E. Howard, officiating. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her sons, Barna Lumpkin, Sr. and Julian Lumpkin; granddaughters, Alexis Nicole Walton (Takia), DeQuita L. Dixon (Jerome), and Deanna Thomas; grandson, Barna Lumpkin, Jr.; great grandchildren, Morgan Walton, Braden Dixon, Tyson Walton, and Ava Dixon; former daughter-in-law, Mother Emily Lumpkin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2080 Scarborough Trail East Stone Mountain, Georgia 30088 at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now