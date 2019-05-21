|
LUMPKIN, Julia Ann Celebration of Life Services for Julia Ann Lumpkin, of Stone Mountain, will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019; 11:00 A.M. at the Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Emeritus J.E. Howard, officiating. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her sons, Barna Lumpkin, Sr. and Julian Lumpkin; granddaughters, Alexis Nicole Walton (Takia), DeQuita L. Dixon (Jerome), and Deanna Thomas; grandson, Barna Lumpkin, Jr.; great grandchildren, Morgan Walton, Braden Dixon, Tyson Walton, and Ava Dixon; former daughter-in-law, Mother Emily Lumpkin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2080 Scarborough Trail East Stone Mountain, Georgia 30088 at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2019