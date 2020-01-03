|
COOK, Julia Deborah "Judy" Ms. Julia Deborah 'Judy' Cook, age 75 of Stockbridge, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie C. and Tillie P. White, Jr. and sister, Jean W. Dean. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Derrick Hodge; granddaughter, Hayley Hodge; brothers, Archie C. White, III and Donald G. White; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Cook was a graduate of Murphy High School in 1962. She received her beautician license and was an avid homemaker. She enjoyed listening to Elvis, gardening, watching her programs and reading. Judy was sweet, shy, gentle and tiny at 4 feet 9. She was a beloved Mom and Nana who loved her family and friends very much. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Justin Harley officiating; family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Dawson Cemetery in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020