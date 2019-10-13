|
DALY (LANG), Julia Kaye July 4, 1974 - September 27, 2019 Julia Kaye Lang Daly - beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend - tragically passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 while recovering from orthopedic surgery. Julia is survived by her devoted husband of 18 years Michael Daly, their adored son Graham, as well as by her loving parents Jo Anne and Lyndon Lang (Cumming, GA); sisters Angela Lang and Jennifer Lang (Charlotte, NC); nephews Jackson and Taylor May, and TJ and Jake Dearman; mother-in-law Gloria Daly; sister-in-law Theresa Daly Dearman (Thomas); and brother-in-law Timothy Daly. Julia was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Harriet Lang, and Robert Currie and Jane Stelzner Currie; father-in-law Thomas F. Daly; and her cherished dog Maddie. In 1997, Julia earned a bachelors in International Affairs from Rhodes College. She earned an MS in International Affairs from Georgia Tech in 2001. Julia spent life on her feet at full speed. Long distance running, soccer and basketball of her youth built a foundation to become an upper level Ultimate (frisbee) player. This game and the lifestyle that came with it kept her happy and in shape. She loved sailing, kayaking, crabbing and camping. She aced a career in sales and marketing. She added expertise to political campaigns and even ran for a state senate seat in 2006. Her passion for helping children took over and she became a certified Child Safety Seat Instructor. She was bilingual, taught preschoolers Spanish and was a certified Yoga instructor. In 2018, she found her place as a Realtor with the Keller Williams Family in Decatur, GA. The lady who cherished crazy hats and socks loved nothing more in this world than her precious son, Graham. A celebration of Julia's life will begin with a service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19 in the chapel at A.S. Turner & Sons (2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA) followed immediately by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Julia's memory to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341. A private family internment will take place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Julia was the daughter and granddaughter of Veterans (World War II and Vietnam). She supported Soldiers as a dedicated military wife while Mike served three tours of duty with the United States Army following 9/11. She loved her country, her community and her family and will be deeply missed. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019