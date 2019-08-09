|
HOLT, Julia Harris Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Julia Harris Holt will be held on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at Voices of Faith Ministries, 1290 Sigman Rd., Conyers, GA 30012. Pastor Gary Hawkins, eulogist. Interment Green Meadows Cemetery, 699 American Legion Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012. Visitation Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, 1:00-8:00 PM at Brown & Young Home of Funerals. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM. Family will assemble 11:45 AM at 5625 Stonington Trace Parkway, Stone Mtn., Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019