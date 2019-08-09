Services
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-8898
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Voices of Faith Ministries
1290 Sigman Rd
Conyers, GA
View Map
HOLT, Julia Harris Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Julia Harris Holt will be held on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at Voices of Faith Ministries, 1290 Sigman Rd., Conyers, GA 30012. Pastor Gary Hawkins, eulogist. Interment Green Meadows Cemetery, 699 American Legion Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012. Visitation Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, 1:00-8:00 PM at Brown & Young Home of Funerals. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM. Family will assemble 11:45 AM at 5625 Stonington Trace Parkway, Stone Mtn., Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019
Download Now