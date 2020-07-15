HUGUENOT, Julia Lee Julia Lee Huguenot, 63, of Tucker, GA, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Julia was born in West Union, OH to Jim and Willa Campbell on May 15, 1957. She went to school in Atlanta, GA, and graduated from Georgia State University. Julia worked for SunTrust Bank for over 35 years. Julia is survived by her daughter Amanda (Gordon) Rogers, grandchildren Luke and Kaleb Rogers, brother Craig (Phyllis) Campbell, nephew Dustin Campbell and parents Jim and Willa Campbell. The family will hold a private service at a later date.