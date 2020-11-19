1/1
Julia Kirk
KIRK, Julia Elizabeth

October 8, 1954 - November 16, 2020. Parents Ed and Midge Kirk - Austell Georgia. Graduated South Cobb High School, Career in administration of Life Insurance. Ordained Elder at Morningside Presbyterian Church, later served at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church and joined Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Survived by Allison Kidd , Gauge Stidham, Alex Kidd, Jim Kirk (Connie), Donna Mize (Marshal).

A private service is planned at Covenant Presbyterian Church Thursday November 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Family will receive friends in front of church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to ovarian cancer institute.org. or gaovariancancer.org

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2020.
