Julia Mozley Obituary
ALEXANDER, Julia Julia Mozley Alexander, age 55, of Atlanta passed away Sunday, June 30, after an extended illness. She is survived by daughters Avery Alexander-Huntington of Decatur (George), Ella Yael Stilman of Nahariyya, Israel (Daniel), and Daisy Alexander of Decatur, granddaughter Devorah Stilman of Nahariyya, Israel, parents Merilyn Wilson of Dawsonville, and J. Arthur Mozley of Sandy Springs, sister Camille Edye of Highland Park, Queensland, Australia, brother John A. Mozley, Jr. of Plymouth, New Hampshire, and niece and nephew Bridget Edye and Ben Edye of Highland Park, Queensland, Australia. Julia was a graduate of Georgia State University and enjoyed a career as a teacher. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Neptune Society Cremation Services.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019
