|
|
PRESTON, Julia Mae Graveside Service for Mrs. Julia Mae Preston, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1 PM, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Curtis Lester, Officiating. She is survived by one son, Thomas Turner and one brother, John David Preston. Mrs. Preston served as a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Viewing this evening from 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020