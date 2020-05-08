Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Lincoln Cemetery
2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Julia Preston Obituary
PRESTON, Julia Mae Graveside Service for Mrs. Julia Mae Preston, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1 PM, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Curtis Lester, Officiating. She is survived by one son, Thomas Turner and one brother, John David Preston. Mrs. Preston served as a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Viewing this evening from 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020
