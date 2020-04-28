|
RICHARDS, Julia Rosen Julia Rosen Richards was born in New York City May 31, 1960. She moved to the Atlanta area in 1978 where she met her husband of 35 years, Scott, in 1984. Julia had several passions in life, but the greatest was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She served as a Door Holder at Passion City Church in Atlanta, where she loved to welcome and make a way for others to experience and worship Jesus. Julia retired in 2019 as the Director of the Victims Assistance Department of the Bartow County District Attorney's Office. She oversaw the assistance to victims of crime within Bartow and Gordon Counties. Being an avid dog lover, she sought out and brought in the first trained courthouse facility dog in the State of Georgia, Pilgrim. Pilgrim was instrumental in helping children and adults alike during their process of dealing with the emotions of crime. Julia founded AOK, a nonprofit organization to assist women that experience emotional trauma, sickness, financial struggles or loss of life within their families by honoring them with meals, financial support and emotional support from family and friends. Also, in 2003, she organized a nonprofit theater, Act 1, for youth in the Bartow and Cobb County areas. This organization continues serving youth in Bartow County today. Julia was a rock and cornerstone to her family exemplifying the fruits of the Holy Spirit. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family with grace and humility. The world has lost such a great example of unconditional love, but the legacy she left will last forever. Survivors include her husband, Scott Richards, Sr. of Dallas, GA, sons, Jeffrey Scott Richards of Los Angeles, CA, Jeremy Quinn Richards of Dallas and Ryan Joseph Richards of Dallas,GA, daughter and son in law, Jennifer Faye Sheehan and Jonathan Sheehan, father, Joseph Rosen, sister, Carol Rosen, grandchildren, Pax Richards, Alek Richards and Oliver Sheehan, and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Julia to Canine Companions for Independence at cci.org The family invites you to join an online Celebration of Life for Julia on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 7 PM, at celebratingjuliarichards.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2020