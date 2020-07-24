1/
Julia Scott
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOTT, Julia Dee "Judee" Julia "Judee" Dee Scott passed away July 21, 2020 in Woodstock, Georgia. Judee was born in New Orleans, LA on May 14, 1947 to June Gattis Williams and Jacque Lamar Williams. Judee was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jack Scott. Judee was an older sister to Jacque Jr. (Dawn) and Joeff (Shawn), loving aunt to Todd (Stacey), Kelly (Mike), Grace (Chase) and Rachel and proud step mother to Sean (Janet and step grandson Derek). She grew up in Gainesville, GA and attended the University of Georgia studying psychology. She met Jack when they both worked at Freeman in Atlanta. They shared a life of family gatherings, a love for entertaining at their "cabin in the woods" and a shared passion for travel. They lived in Dallas, TX before moving back to Atlanta, GA when Jack retired from Freeman. She was a long time member and active volunteer with Beta Sigma Phi both in Atlanta and Dallas. She enjoyed participating in community volunteer work and was appreciated for her organizational skills and her engaging personality. The family will have a private funeral service. A public memorial service is planned for a later date. Condolences can be mailed to Jacque L. Williams Jr., 3050 Trickum Rd., Woodstock, GA 30188. In lieu of customary remembrances, donations can be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Alzeimers Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Kate's Club, Peachtree St. NW, Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30309. Funeral services for Mrs. Judee have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
7709934811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roswell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved