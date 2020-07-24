SCOTT, Julia Dee "Judee" Julia "Judee" Dee Scott passed away July 21, 2020 in Woodstock, Georgia. Judee was born in New Orleans, LA on May 14, 1947 to June Gattis Williams and Jacque Lamar Williams. Judee was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jack Scott. Judee was an older sister to Jacque Jr. (Dawn) and Joeff (Shawn), loving aunt to Todd (Stacey), Kelly (Mike), Grace (Chase) and Rachel and proud step mother to Sean (Janet and step grandson Derek). She grew up in Gainesville, GA and attended the University of Georgia studying psychology. She met Jack when they both worked at Freeman in Atlanta. They shared a life of family gatherings, a love for entertaining at their "cabin in the woods" and a shared passion for travel. They lived in Dallas, TX before moving back to Atlanta, GA when Jack retired from Freeman. She was a long time member and active volunteer with Beta Sigma Phi both in Atlanta and Dallas. She enjoyed participating in community volunteer work and was appreciated for her organizational skills and her engaging personality. The family will have a private funeral service. A public memorial service is planned for a later date. Condolences can be mailed to Jacque L. Williams Jr., 3050 Trickum Rd., Woodstock, GA 30188. In lieu of customary remembrances, donations can be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Alzeimers Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Kate's Club, Peachtree St. NW, Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30309. Funeral services for Mrs. Judee have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076.