Julia Timms
TIMMS, Julia Ann Julia Ann Timms, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. She is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Roxann (Jay) Bryan and Sheila (Randy) White; grandchildren, Kristine Bryan, Kendal (Anthony) Pappas, Cody (Luisa) White; great-grandchild, Timms White. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby; two brothers and one sister. A graveside service honoring the life of Julia will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens next to her husband Bobby, at Hwy 81 and Youth Monroe Road Loganville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24th 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
SEP
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Corinth Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
