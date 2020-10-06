1/1
Julia Turpin
{ "" }
TURPIN, Julia Wayne


Julia Wayne Turpin passed away on October 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 75.

Originally from Robbinsville, NC, she came to Atlanta to attend Marsh Business College. After graduation, she worked for Farber Construction as an administrative assistant and attended Georgia State University. She later became corporate secretary of REIS, Inc. During the Olympics, she worked for Coca-Cola in guest services.

Besides her family, her greatest love was volunteering at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and interacting with patients. She went on to serve as Vice President of the auxiliary. She was an enthusiastic participant in activities at the Benson Senior Center in Sandy Springs, where she also volunteered.

She is survived by a loving and devoted companion, two sisters, a brother and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held in Robbinsville, NC on Wednesday, October 6, 2020. www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2020.
