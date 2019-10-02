|
|
RAU, Julian Mr. Julian Peter Rau, 96, of Decatur, GA, passed away September 30, 2019. He is survived by son, Msgr. Peter J. Rau; daughters, Carol Rau Pacheco, Margaret Mary Rau (Sergio Mayorga), and Joan Frances Rau (Martha Bailey); three grandchildren, Thomas Kehr, Elizabeth Berisha (Arlind Berisha), Maura Mayorga Rau. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 3rd, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic School Scholarship Fund. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019