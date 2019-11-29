|
SCOTT, Julian Harrell Julian Harrell Scott, 95, of Atlanta passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Zadie Avrett Scott, and is survived by daughters Cindy Scott McAlister (Rustin) of Athens, Peggy Scott Spillane (Kevin) of Marietta, and his six granddaughters Brooks McAlister Eubanks (Michael), Ansley McAlister, Courtney Spillane Weeks (Steven), Rachel Spillane Dobson (Zac), Olivia Spillane Kidd (Ben), and Emily Spillane, and one great-grandchild, Davis Bradwell Eubanks. He was preceded in death by his parents Letitia Miller Scott and Eugene Howard Scott, Sr., and his six siblings and their spouses. Born in Athens, Georgia, in 1924, Julian graduated from Athens High, and at age 17 joined Civil Air Patrol, enlisted in the Navy, and earned his wings as a Naval Aviator. Julian served on the initial cruise of the USS Midway at the end of WWII. Following the war, he graduated from UGA and began a lifelong career with Interlake Steel until his retirement in 1986. For over 50 years, he was an active member of St. Martin's Episcopal in Atlanta, where he served multiple terms on the vestry, as Warden, head of the building fund, school board, and numerous others. Julian was an advocate and volunteer for many charitable organizations in the community, such as teaching 55 Alive for many years, being chosen to drive dignitaries around Atlanta during the 1986 Olympics, Atlanta Mission, and The Suthers Center. Julian's family was his greatest joy, and he and Zadie enjoyed traveling with their children and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and faithful servant and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 3 at 3 PM, at Saint Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, Atlanta, with visitation to follow. A graveside service will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, Dec. 1 at 3 PM, with visitation at the Sexton's House at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suthers Center for Christian Outreach, 3550 Broad Street, Suite F, Chamblee, GA 30341.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019