SMITH, Sr., Julian Kenneth Mr. Julian Kenneth Smith, Sr., 78, of Decatur, GA passed Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Smith will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Allen Temple A.M.E 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. N.W., Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Dr., Susan Buckson, Senior Pastor. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Visitation is 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Omega Service is 2:00 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019