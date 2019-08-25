Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julian Smith Obituary
SMITH, Sr., Julian Kenneth Mr. Julian Kenneth Smith, Sr., 78, of Decatur, GA passed Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Smith will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Allen Temple A.M.E 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. N.W., Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Dr., Susan Buckson, Senior Pastor. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Visitation is 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Omega Service is 2:00 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now