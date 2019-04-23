CAMPBELL, Julianne Guyton Julianne Guyton Campbell, 58, of Roswell, GA passed away on April 18, 2019 after an extended illness. Mrs. Campbell was born in Seattle, Washington in 1961. She has lived in Atlanta since 1969. She was a student at Peachtree High School in Dunwoody, GA where she met her husband. Then went on to graduate with a degree in business from the University of Georgia in 1983. Julie spent her time as a stay at home mom raising 3 wonderful daughters. She loved doing arts and crafts projects like scrapbooking, knitting and sewing. She also loved volunteering with dog rescue groups. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, friend and Christ follower. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Clay. During their 35 years of marriage, they loved to travel in their RV and take trips to the beach. She is also survived by her daughters Ashley, Brooke, Kelsey and brothers John and Jim and their families. A memorial service for Julianne Campbell will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 26 at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adopt a Golden Atlanta (http://www.adoptagoldenatlanta.com/chip_in.aspx). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary