EHRENSPERGER, Julie Kirk Julie Kirk Ehrensperger, age 71, of Ball Ground, GA, passed away on Friday, March 20th, 2020. She was born in Findley, Ohio to the late James and Sara Kirk. Julie worked for Delta Airlines and enjoyed traveling with her friends. She also loved tennis, which became a big passion of hers. Most of all, Julie loved to spend time with her family and adored her grandchildren. Ms. Ehrensperger was known for her selflessness, outgoing personality and ability to see the best in everyone that she met. Julie leaves to cherish in her memory, sons, William Ehrensperger, Jim (Kendal) Ehrensperger, Jacob (Mandy) Ehrensperger; grandchildren, Madeline, Rooks, Emma, William, Johnathan, Jacob, Kristi, Parker; sister, Ann Rickenbach; and nephew David Kirk.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2020
