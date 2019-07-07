KELLY, Julie Lane Julie Lane Kelly passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta on June 30th after an eight year battle with early onset Alzheimer's Disease. She was lovely and gracious up until her last breath, always offering a big, beautiful, beaming smile to all who visited despite her illness. She lit up the room with her presence and was an inspiration to her family, friends and even those she encountered briefly or knew only for a short time. She raised three daughters with her husband and sweetheart of forty years and was known to her family for her tough love and enigmatic personality. She forged an unbreakable bond amongst her daughters and husband, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and strength. Julie was a woman of devout faith and we know she is welcomed into heaven by an army of angels. She is preceded in death by her parents Martha and Thomas Lane and is survived by her three daughters and husband, Brighton Kelly Coleman (Phillip), Chloe Lane Kelly O'Connor (Brendan), Peyton Rose Kelly, James Lennon Kelly Junior and two older brothers Anthony Randolph Lane and Edgar Hill Lane. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday July 10th at 11:00 AM at Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease and Research Center. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019