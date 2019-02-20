|
|
HARDWICK, Juliette Rebecca Miller Juliette Rebecca Miller Hardwick, born. Jan. 16 1949 and lifelong resident of Atlanta Ga. Died Feb. 13th 2019. She attended North Fulton High School. Was a member of the Atlanta Pony Club as well of the Junior League of Atlanta. She was a teacher for over 30 years at High Point, Spalding Elementary, and The Galloway School, with her years dedicated to teaching early education. Daughter to Ernest L. Miller and Charlotte Peyton Clements Miller. She is survived by her son Johnny Wesley Hardwick, son and daughter in law Jeff Andrew Carlton Hardwick and Katelyn Elizabeth Hudson Hardwick, and their daughter Ella Gray. They grew up in Sandy Springs Ga, with Julie and her late husband John Wesley Hardwick. Memorial Services will be held in Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church Thursday Feb. 21st at 2 o'clock.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019