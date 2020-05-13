|
CORTES, Dr. Julio Prieto Forever remembered by his family and friends. Dr. Julio Prieto Cortes was born on May 28, 1926 in La Coruna, Spain and passed away on May 8, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He grew up during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930's. He studied Medicine in Santiago, Spain, after which he served in the Spanish military for two years under Franco's regime. He came to the United States in 19563 to complete his medical training in Obstetrics and gynecology and then in Anesthesiology. He then practiced medicine as an anesthesiologist for the next 30 years, the majority of the time was in Atlanta, GA at Georgia Baptist hospital. Through out his career he was loved and respected by all those who worked with him, including hospital staff, colleagues, and patients alike. He was a strong supporter of the Boys Town Orphanage and St. Jude Children's hospital. He had a gift for music and brought joy to his friends and family by singing and playing the guitar. He also loved the beach and his native country of Spain, but he always said that the U.S.A. was the greatest country in the world and was so grateful to all that this country offered to his family. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years Eladia Cortes, along with two children, Annabelle Cortes Walker and Julio Cortes, Jr., and 4 granddaughters. A funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on May 13, 2020 limited to immediate family due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at stjude.org or by mail at: Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020