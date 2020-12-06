1/
Julius Davenport
DAVENPORT, Julius F.

April 4,1923 - Nov. 19, 2020

Born in Tallapoosa, GA to Felix and Lilly (Adams) Davenport, Julius is preceded in death by sisters Louise, Pauline, Clara, Judy (twin), Cathryn, and son, Curtis. He is survived by sister Janette Laminack (100 yrs. Old), son, Brian Davenport, and daughter, June Davenport Dean, grand and great-grandchildren Lauren Jensen, Julia Davenport, Natalie Swiernik (Oliver and Ruby), and Maxwell Davenport (Charlotte). As a U.S. Army WWII Veteran, PFC Julius Davenport saw action in the Philippines and was awarded several prestigious medals. He was kind, caring, strong in faith, and loved music and dancing. Throughout his 97 years, he touched the lives of all who knew him in Atlanta, the U.S.P.S. (where he retired from), and west Georgia. A private viewing was held in Duluth, GA and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Buchanan, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Tallapoosa Senior Citizens Center, 160 Windom St., Tallapoosa, GA 30176, or Bremen Senior Center, 425 River Cir., Bremen, GA 30110.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
