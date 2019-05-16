MARTIN, Julius Shannon 77, of Alpharetta Georgia passed away on 05/14/2019 in Cumming Georgia after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia. Shannon Martin was born on February 1942 in Georgia to Herbert Glenn Martin and Lucille Fambro Martin. After graduating from Milton High School and a subsequent stint working at Lockheed in Marietta, Shannon became the owner of Martin Heating and Air Conditioning, the Alpharetta-based business that he ran for over forty years. He also bought and sold real estate and built warehouses in Alpharetta. After retirement Shannon converted one of his warehouses into a garage so that he could spend his days restoring 1950-era automobiles. Shannon is survived by his partner of twenty-five years, JoAnn Riggs of Bay City Michigan; sons, Michael Martin and Douglas Martin; three grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Those wishing to may make donations to the at https://www.alz.org. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 18th 2019 at 11:00AM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The Martin family will receive friends on Friday May 17th 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM and on Saturday May 18th 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. 30075. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019