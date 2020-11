Mr. Julius Corbett Perry "Jay" of 60 Mill Creek Lane Covington, GA 30016 entered eternal rest on November 23, 2020. Home Going Service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11392 GA-36 Covington, Ga Rev. William Washington, Pastor, Bishop William Davenport, Eulogist. Assisted by others. He leaves to cherish his memories; mother, Mary A. Perry; son, Brandon Perry; step-mother, Althia Perry; four sisters, Cynthia Perry, Portia Perry Dodson, Veronica Perry- Luttery and Letitia Perry Jones (Kenny); nine surrogate siblings; James, Mike, Debb, Eunice, Trisha, Barnard, Latoya, Vanessa and Pam Cobb and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home, Chapel A. Family and Friends will assemble at the above address at12:00 Noon. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com