PERRY, Julius C.

Mr. Julius Corbett Perry "Jay" of 60 Mill Creek Lane Covington, GA 30016 entered eternal rest on November 23, 2020. Home Going Service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11392 GA-36 Covington, Ga Rev. William Washington, Pastor, Bishop William Davenport, Eulogist. Assisted by others. He leaves to cherish his memories; mother, Mary A. Perry; son, Brandon Perry; step-mother, Althia Perry; four sisters, Cynthia Perry, Portia Perry Dodson, Veronica Perry- Luttery and Letitia Perry Jones (Kenny); nine surrogate siblings; James, Mike, Debb, Eunice, Trisha, Barnard, Latoya, Vanessa and Pam Cobb and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home, Chapel A. Family and Friends will assemble at the above address at12:00 Noon. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2020.
