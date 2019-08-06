|
SCOTT, Jr., Julius S. Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr., 94, transitioned Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence on Hilton Head Island. Born in Houston, TX, he was the son of the late Julius S. Scott and Bertha Bell Scott and the husband of Ianthia (Ann) L. Scott. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to: Paine College Organ Restoration Fund, 1235 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901, or Penn Center, Inc., PO Box 126, St. Helena Island, SC 29920. A memorial services has been scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Andrew by the Sea United Methodist Church, Hilton Head, SC. Additional information may be found at www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2019