SUBER, Julius Former CNN VP; Fulton Library Chair; Devoted Husband, Dad, Grandfather. Julius "Jay" Lafayette Suber, surrounded by his family at his Atlanta home, transitioned peacefully on July 6, 2019, after a brief illness. His memorial tribute will be helc Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 2:30 PM. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 3030306. Suber, born on December 4, 1947 in Newberry, South Carolina, was reared in Cleveland, Ohio. After serving in the Air Force and earning a bachelor's degree in Colorado, in the 1970s, Suber launched his career in broadcast journalismfirst in radio, then as a reporter and weatherman at KKTV. He next set his sights on Philadelphia to become news producer at the highly respected CBS-owned station, WCAU-TV. In the 1980s, Suber moved his family to Atlanta to accept an offer to join what was then considered a fledgling news operation that evolved into an international phenomenonCable News Network (CNN). Suber went on to become one of the highest-ranking African-American executives at CNN, rising to Senior Vice President with responsibility for 10 award-winning news feature programs. An Emmy Award and the George Foster Peabody Award are among his many honors. His community work includes serving as Chair of the Atlanta Fulton County Library Board of Trustees, and on the boards of National Kids Voting USA and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Suber also voiced news periodicals, books and public service information for blind and visually impaired listeners for the Georgia Radio Reading Service. Suber is author of the unpublished manuscript, Saints, Sages and Presidents, Impressions of a Journalist, From Lincoln to Obama. His commentary on news, ethics and politics was published in his weekly blog, News J Review. He was a gifted and prolific photographer with an eye for capturing phenomena of the natural world. Julius "Jay" Suber leaves to celebrate his illustrious life his loving and devoted wife, Valerie; his daughter, Diana; his son Matthew and daughter-in-law Celia; his three-year-old granddaughter, Curran, and his one-year-old triplet granddaughters, Vallen, Daren, and Remy. He is also survived by his 102-year-old mother-in-law, Bernice Meadows, his goddaughter, Shanell Parrish-Brown, and many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Radio Reading Service, Inc. (GaRRs) online at https://garrs.org/donate/ or mail to 260 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 7, 2019