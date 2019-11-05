|
OGDEN, July Mana It is with great sadness that the family of July Mana Ogden announces her passing of natural causes on Friday, October 25, 2019. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Theresa (Resa) Bailey Ogden, father George W. Ogden, brother Jason Cole Ogden, Sister-in-law Tracey Ogden, niece Katelyn Virginia Ogden and nephew Nathaniel Cole Ogden. She will also be fondly remembered by a host of uncles, aunts and other family members. July was born on July 21, 1975 at Northside Hospital. While at Henderson Mill Elementary, she received a Reading Achievement award, and was thrilled to receive that award in a school-wide ceremony. She was mainstreamed at Peachtree Junior High and attended Dunwoody High. Through Dekalb County Parks and Rec, she cheered the wheelchair basketball team at their games. She was very proud of being a cheerleader. She enjoyed being a member of the Little Light of Mine choir and liturgical dance trio at Briarlake Baptist Church. She won Best of Show and honorable mention in the Georgia Artists with Disabilities art exhibition. July loved everybody and was never a stranger to anyone. She often volunteered at the NABA Club, and was quite a social butterfly! Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 11 AM, at Skyland United Methodist Church, 1850 Skyland Terrace, NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Lunch will follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019