BEALL, June Coleman June Coleman Beall formerly of Atlanta, passed away peacefully at her home in Miami on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 92. She is survived by many family members, including her loving daughter, Jan Beall Moggio, son Mike Beall and his wife Victoria, sister Patricia Coleman Binford of Atlanta, brother Douglas Coleman of Savannah, as well as five grandchildren, their spouses, and her four great-grandchildren. June graduated from North Fulton High School in 1945. She was married to her loving husband, Frank "Buster" Beall, Jr. for over 39 years before his passing in 1998. She was an old Atlanta native that loved her southern heritage. She sold real estate from 1972 to 1998 and was one of the first agents at Buckhead Brokers. Her favorite hobby, as many have joked, was "shopping". Walking the malls kept her vibrant and young. For the last 20 years she has been surrounded by her loving daughter and grandchildren in Florida. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and friend, and her family expects she's having an afternoon cocktail with her beloved husband and good friends, Joan and Johnny and Lois and Bill. The family will have a private farewell to honor her memory. In lieu of Flowers, the family suggest that contributions be made to Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay, FL 33158.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019