BROWN, June June Kennedy Ogletree Brown went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19th, 2019, one day before her 91st birthday. She was born and raised in Augusta, GA. When she married Harvey Ogletree in 1948, they moved to Atlanta. She loved her family and her friends. She served the Lord in both Druid Hills Baptist Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church. She loved to sew, garden, cook, play bridge and entertain, all of which she did well. Following the death of her husband, Harvey in 1984, she later married Lawrence M. Brown of Atlanta, and enjoyed many years with his family as well. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Underwood (Jim) and her son Ken Ogletree (Julia), her grandchildren Elizabeth U. Morris (Peyton), Kathryn U. Dudley (Chris), James Underwood (Shannon), Will Ogletree, Paul Ogletree, her great-grandchildren Cameron Jane and Bennett Dudley, Addie Morris, Bruns and Mary Collier Underwood, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Lawrence's son Owen Brown (Brooks), daughter-in-law Nancy Brown, their children Michele B. Steeb (Jim), Geoff Brown, Amy B. Jeffers (Allen), Chad Brown (Mychelle), Katherine Brown and Elizabeth B. Pearson and Owen's grandchildren Jacob Zachary, Joey, Christian and Brooklynne Steeb, Ansley, Blake and Carlee Jeffers, Addyson, Ella and Josie Brown. A celebration of life service will be on Monday, September 2nd at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 11 AM, after which the family will receive guests in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1438 Sheridan Rd., NE Atlanta, GA 30324.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019