CROWE, June McCall Mrs. June McCall Crowe, age 79, of Eastanollee, GA passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Stephens County Hospital. She was born September 28, 1939 in Cashiers, NC, the youngest daughter of Roy and Lela Bumgarner McCall. June is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Bobby Crowe, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby, Jr. and Priscilla of Eastanollee; daughter and son-in-law, Judy Shelnutt and Greg Sosebee of Lula; step-daughter and her spouse, Debbie Nelson and Bill of Madison; brother, Doyle McCall and Pat of Beaverton, OR; grandchildren, Kherra, Kelechi, Khalea, and Bobby III; a number of nieces and nephews; a special nephew, Joe McCall and a niece, Colleen Voorhees. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Syleta McCall; her parents, Roy and Lela McCall; siblings, Ernest, Carsie, Juanita, Helen, Emily, and Jean. June moved to Northeast Georgia after living in Atlanta for a number of years. She with her husband were owner of Bobby and June's Kountry Kitchen in the heart of Atlanta. She was a devoted daughter, aunt, sister, mother, and wife. Her best times were always shared with her family. No services are planned at this time.