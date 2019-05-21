Services Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services 3150 Lawrenceville Highway Tucker , GA 30084 (770) 491-3021 Resources More Obituaries for June DAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? June DAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers DAY, June June Day, beloved wife of Donald Day, passed away at the age of 90 on May 17, 2019, leaving a marriage of 68 years, two children, Christina (Day) Weinstein of Marietta, GA & Douglas Day, of Minneapolis, MN; two grandchildren, Dr. Cynthia Zettler-Greeley and Caren (Zettler) Warren; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Kathleen Albrecht of Scottsdale, AZ. June was born Feb 23, 1929 in Chatsworth IL, the first of two daughters to Philip and Elva Koerner. June was drawn into the world of music as a small child, tap dancing and singing, performing for various clubs, county fairs and organizations in Central Illinois, until she entered high school, when she began playing the clarinet and piano in the band and orchestra. Upon graduation, she was employed by Miller Music Co. in Bloomington IL where she met and fell in love with a traveling dance band musician. After a 6 month courtship, they were married in July 1950 and made their home in Bloomington-Normal IL, where their two children Christina and Douglas were born. Her loves next to her family, friends, and good music, were the Chicago Cubs and the city of Chicago, so it was no coincidence that the honeymoon began in Chicago. With the demise of the "Big Band" era, a career change was in order for husband Don. June began her training as a medical transcriptionist in a local hospital, and Don started his second career in Engineering as a draftsman for Caterpillar Tractor Co. and later York Div of Borg Warner in Decatur IL as Chief Draftsman. A company change dictated a move to Avco Aerospace in Nashville TN as an engineer, attending the University of Tennessee Extension. Three years in Nashville and more company revisions dictated another change, this time to Minneapolis MN, evolving to a Manager of Crystal Tips Ice Machine Co., party of McQuay Inc, and Don enrolling in the Univ of MN. Life was good but business was uncertain, so Don accepted a job with the industry leading Manitowoc Ice Machine Co as Chief Engineer and a move to Manitwoc WI. In a 3 year stay June learned tennis but the lure of the city urged a move to St Louis MO and a position with Hussman Inc Div of IC Industries, managing the Star Cooler Division. A subsequent advancement to General Manager of the Hussman Alton - Applied Air Division in Dallas Texas required another move and as Don spearheaded the development of a line of ice machines, named Hussman Ice-King. The Days eventually moved to Georgia where Don accepted a job as Director of Engineering for Hoshizaki America in Peachtree City. Don retired at the age of 65, and June likewise at 63 to their new home in Marietta, GA. The Days joined the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in downtown Atlanta, and were active in the Food Ministry for several years. They later joined Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, GA. The Days enjoyed many years of a happy retirement, traveling throughout all 50 states, 5 continents, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family cruise of the Tahiti Islands. They attended many musical and theater performances as well as sight-seeing during their varied travels. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at at 2:00 PM at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church located at 805 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30327. Cremation of the remains will be by Floral Hills, Tucker, GA and will be sprinkled in the Gulf of Mexico by the children. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Holy Innocents Episcopal Church at the above address, or to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research, PO Box 450, Albert Lea MN 56007. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2019