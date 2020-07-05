1/
June Gay
1958 - 2020
GAY, June June Gay, 62, passed away peacefully at her residence in Stone Mountain, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1958 in Atlanta, GA to the late John Henry and Christine Lundy. She married her best friend, Melvin A. Gay on December 31, 2003. June worked for the City of Atlanta in the Department of Watershed Management for 22 years and with the Department of Customer Service for the last 6 years. She was an alumna of Tennessee State and a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the OES Eve 100 Chapter. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She enjoyed living a simple life reading romantic novels, shopping, and being surrounded by her loved ones. June was preceded in death by her parents, John and Christine Lundy; brother, Barry Lundy. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Gay; sons, Christopher Lundy and Melvin Little (Tara); one sister, Donna Thompson (Ray); one uncle, George Lundy; one aunt, Lottie Simmons and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Rev. Dr. Marvin L. Crawford will be officiating the Homegoing Celebration, which will be limited to immediate family, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1pm. Family, friends, and others whose lives June touched are invited to the viewing Monday, July 6, 2020, from 1 pm to 6 pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta GA 30331, 404-349-3000 mbfh.com.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
