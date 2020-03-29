|
|
HENRY, June June MacQuarrie Henry went to Heaven on March 26, 2020 three days after her 94th birthday. June was born in Boston Massachusetts in 1926 to Neal MacQuarrie and Ethel Hall. Upon her parents death June was separated from her two sisters, Marjorie and Barbara, and her three brothers, Norman, Donald and Robert. After living in several foster homes, she went to live with her Grandparents Fred Hall and Lula Hall. June received her Bachelors degree in Behavioral Science from Shaw University in 1979. In 1987 she became a licensed professional counselor with the State of Georgia. In 1982 she returned to school and received her Masters of Education at the University of Georgia. In 1990 she received a special achievement award for the Dimension of Excellence from the division of Rehabilitation services with State of Georgia. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn Johnston, Barbara DeBoer, and son Frank Henry, grandchildren Joshua Johnston, Rebecca Peterson, Jessica DeBoer and Angela DeBoer, and great-grandchildren Haley Peterson, Jacelyn Johnston, Jax Hatton, Maya DeBoer and Hallah DeBoer. She was an active member of Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church of Atlanta for over 50 years. There she chaired a committee to write the history of that parish. She will be interred in the memorial garden at Saint Bartholomew's. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Saint Jude's Childrens Hospital or The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020