LOCKE, June Sturman "Junie" June Sturman Locke ("Junie") of Roswell, GA, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Atlanta, Ga in 1947. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Gentry Sturman, her father, Brian Jaye Sturman Jr. and her beloved brother, Brian Jaye Sturman III. Junie attended Awalt High School in Los Altos, California, and graduated from Southwest High School in Atlanta. She later attended the University of Georgia and Georgia State University. Her early career was as an elementary school teacher in Peachtree City and Tyrone, GA. She retired from teaching when she had her second child, Jaye, to become a stay-at-home-mom. After devoting years to her children, she eventually volunteered and started a position as a full-time Librarian in Cobb county. She had a passion for reading and a love of the library making this a natural fit for her. Georgia Tech sports was another passion for Junie. You could find her dressed in white and gold on Saturdays in the Fall cheering on the Jackets with her family. Even though she attended the University of Georgia, her father and husband convinced her to turn to Georgia Tech as they both graduated from there. When her son Jaye received his MBA at Georgia Tech, it all but sealed the deal that she was a life-long Yellow Jacket. Junie loved to play golf and spent many a day on the course with her husband, Jack. They were fortunate enough to travel the world together visiting spectacular places such as London, Paris, Normandy, Amsterdam, Brussels, Italy, Africa, and the Cotswold region in England. One of their favorite trips came in the form of seeing Georgia Tech defeat Boston College in Dublin, Ireland. Wow, what a gift! She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jack Locke; daughter, Allison Locke Pierce (Steve Pierce); son, Frederick Jaye Locke (Sarah Manning Locke); the joys of her life, her three granddaughters Macy Pierce, Caroline Locke and Olivia Locke who knew her as Grammie; sister Anne Sturman Cole (Doug Cole); and brother John Kenneth Sturman (Debbie Sturman). She had an unmatched love for her family, her church and for all animals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hero Dog Rescue at www.herorescue.org and to North Point Community Church at Northpoint.org/engage/give. The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Roswell Funeral Home located at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076 (www.dignitymemorial.com). Services will take place on Saturday, February 23, at 11 a.m. also at Roswell Funeral Home followed by a burial service at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. Reception to follow. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019