MCNAUGHTON, June June McNaughton passed peacefully in her daughter's arms on Sunday, March 8th, aged 91. She is survived by four of her five children, eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a sister, Jane Nardy. June grew up in Atlanta, attended Atlanta Girls High School and Duke University. She married William J. McNaughton, the love of her life, and they had five children. June lived for most of her life in Decatur, GA, except for eleven years when she lived and worked in San Francisco, CA. June was an accomplished musician, prizewinning poet, published author, computer consultant and analyst, and a technical writer. She lived an extraordinary life always ahead of her time a passionate feminist, civil rights advocate, proud Democrat, environmentalist and world traveler. She was cherished by family and friends alike and will be loved and missed by those she touched. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date, an announcement will be published.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020