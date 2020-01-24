Services
June Niebanck Obituary
NIEBANCK, June June Niebanck, 89 of Johns Creek, passed January 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Niebanck and is survived by her daughters, Jenny Niebanck, Pam Earnest; sons, Hal Niebanck, Mike Niebanck; 9 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at www.jdrf.org, Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or Happy Feat Special Needs at www.happyfeat.org. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, beginning at 1:30 PM, and have a funeral service at 3:30 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
