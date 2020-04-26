Services
SPRUILL (COWART), June June Cowart Spruill, 87, widow of Reynold E. Spruill passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 after years of suffering with Alzheimer's. Her husband and her parents, Aubrey Jackson Cowart and Willie Erma Rusk Cowart, predeceased her. Surviving are a daughter, Gail Cline of SC and a son, Randy Spruill (Vickie) of GA and three grandchildren, Larney Cline (Matt Parris), Jason Spruill and Tamara Spruill. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed. June worked for many years in several different clerical positions. She enjoyed playing the piano, working in her flower gardens, shopping and sewing. She was of the Methodist faith. Due to CDC guidelines for Covid-19, a family service will be held. Memorials may be made to the , 41 Perimeter Center, E No 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or a . Condolences may be posted to the Roswell Funeral Home website.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020
